Avation (LON:AVAP) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Avation PLC (LON:AVAP – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 146.58 ($1.82) and traded as low as GBX 140.50 ($1.74). Avation shares last traded at GBX 145 ($1.80), with a volume of 195,066 shares.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 285 ($3.53) target price on shares of Avation in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 28th were given a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share. This is a boost from Avation’s previous dividend of $0.02. This represents a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 28th. Avation’s payout ratio is presently 3,809.52%.
In other Avation news, insider Stephen Fisher acquired 115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of £156 ($193.33) per share, with a total value of £17,940 ($22,233.24). 19.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Avation PLC is a specialist commercial passenger aircraft leasing company owning a fleet of commercial aircraft which it leases to airlines across the world.
