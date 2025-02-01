Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03, Zacks reports. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 21.56% and a net margin of 14.80%.
Badger Meter Stock Performance
BMI opened at $213.34 on Friday. Badger Meter has a 52-week low of $139.50 and a 52-week high of $239.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 52.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $217.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $211.11.
Badger Meter Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 22nd. Badger Meter’s payout ratio is 33.75%.
About Badger Meter
Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities market. The company also provides flow instrumentation products, including meters, valves, and other sensing instruments to measure and control fluids going through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, and other liquids and gases to original equipment manufacturers as the primary flow measurement device within a product or system, as well as through manufacturers' representatives.
