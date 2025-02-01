Bank OZK (OZKAP) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 3rd

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZKAP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 2nd,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.2891 per share on Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd.
Bank OZK Stock Performance
Shares of OZKAP stock opened at $17.72 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.49. Bank OZK has a one year low of $15.11 and a one year high of $19.88.
Bank OZK Company Profile
