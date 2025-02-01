Bank Stocks To Consider – February 01st

Invesco QQQ, Mastercard, and JPMorgan Chase & Co. are the three Bank stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Bank stocks refer to shares of publicly traded banks and financial institutions that investors can buy and sell on the stock market. Investing in bank stocks gives individuals partial ownership in the bank, and they can profit from any potential increases in the bank’s value or dividends paid out. However, bank stocks are also subject to risks such as market volatility, regulatory changes, and economic conditions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Bank stocks within the last several days.

Invesco QQQ (QQQ)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

NASDAQ QQQ traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $522.29. The company had a trading volume of 38,747,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,541,316. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $413.07 and a twelve month high of $539.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $519.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $494.13.

Mastercard (MA)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

MA stock traded down $10.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $555.63. The company had a trading volume of 4,505,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,344,155. Mastercard has a 1-year low of $428.86 and a 1-year high of $576.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $528.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $501.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $509.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

NYSE:JPM traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $267.14. The stock had a trading volume of 7,193,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,693,973. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $247.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.89. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $171.43 and a 12 month high of $270.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $752.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.11.

