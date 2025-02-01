Barclays Issues Positive Forecast for Flagstar Financial (NYSE:FLG) Stock Price

Flagstar Financial (NYSE:FLG – Free Report) had its price target upped by Barclays from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Compass Point upped their price objective on shares of Flagstar Financial from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. DA Davidson upgraded Flagstar Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Flagstar Financial from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Flagstar Financial in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Flagstar Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.90.

Flagstar Financial Stock Performance

FLG opened at $11.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. Flagstar Financial has a one year low of $5.10 and a one year high of $21.54. The stock has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.11.

Flagstar Financial (NYSE:FLG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.17. Flagstar Financial had a negative net margin of 18.40% and a negative return on equity of 11.35%. As a group, analysts predict that Flagstar Financial will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Flagstar Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 6th. Flagstar Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.92%.

About Flagstar Financial

Flagstar Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company’s deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

