Baring Financial LLC Invests $10.12 Million in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Baring Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 17,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,122,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 9.0% of Baring Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $33,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 139.3% in the third quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV opened at $604.66 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $485.19 and a 52-week high of $613.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $600.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $578.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $521.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

