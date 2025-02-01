Baron Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Baron Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Legacy Trust increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Trust now owns 22,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,225,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Baring Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $10,122,000. Ferguson Shapiro LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC now owns 8,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,794,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

IVV opened at $604.66 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $485.19 and a fifty-two week high of $613.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $600.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $578.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $521.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

