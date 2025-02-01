Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.21 EPS

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The construction company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.21), Zacks reports. Beazer Homes USA had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 11.95%.

Beazer Homes USA Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BZH opened at $22.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 14.29. Beazer Homes USA has a one year low of $21.91 and a one year high of $38.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.94. The firm has a market cap of $690.93 million, a PE ratio of 4.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at Beazer Homes USA

In related news, CFO David I. Goldberg sold 6,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total transaction of $194,187.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,199,988.24. This trade represents a 4.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.67.

About Beazer Homes USA

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company also sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Indiana, Delaware, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

