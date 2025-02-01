Best Industrial Stocks To Consider – January 30th

Tesla, Broadcom, Vistra, Micron Technology, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Constellation Energy, and Vertiv are the seven Industrial stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Industrial stocks refer to companies that are engaged in the production and sale of goods or services related to heavy industry, manufacturing, or engineering sectors. These companies typically produce equipment, machinery, materials, or technology used in various industrial processes and applications. Industrial stocks can encompass a wide range of industries, such as aerospace, automotive, construction, and machinery. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Industrial stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of TSLA traded up $17.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $406.64. 63,691,096 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,130,000. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 2.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $401.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $297.28. Tesla has a 52 week low of $138.80 and a 52 week high of $488.54.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSLA

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Broadcom stock traded up $9.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $215.95. 25,778,297 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,502,045. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 trillion, a PE ratio of 176.14, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.27. Broadcom has a 12 month low of $117.43 and a 12 month high of $251.88.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AVGO

Vistra (VST)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

VST stock traded up $16.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $171.52. The company had a trading volume of 10,754,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,176,435. Vistra has a 1-year low of $40.78 and a 1-year high of $199.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $155.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $58.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.21.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VST

Micron Technology (MU)

Micron Technology, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

MU stock traded up $2.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $91.72. The stock had a trading volume of 12,685,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,320,340. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.43 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Micron Technology has a 52 week low of $79.15 and a 52 week high of $157.54.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MU

Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

TMO traded up $39.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $607.39. 1,663,871 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,022,212. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $537.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $570.33. The company has a market cap of $232.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.08, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.76. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a twelve month low of $493.30 and a twelve month high of $627.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TMO

Constellation Energy (CEG)

Constellation Energy Corporation generates and sells electricity in the United States. It operates through five segments: Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, New York, ERCOT, and Other Power Regions. The company sells natural gas, energy-related products, and sustainable solutions. It has approximately 33,094 megawatts of generating capacity consisting of nuclear, wind, solar, natural gas, and hydroelectric assets.

Shares of CEG stock traded up $11.39 on Thursday, hitting $303.28. 3,084,975 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,091,149. The company has a 50 day moving average of $260.32 and a 200 day moving average of $234.13. The stock has a market cap of $94.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Constellation Energy has a 12 month low of $121.36 and a 12 month high of $352.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CEG

Vertiv (VRT)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

NYSE VRT traded up $1.94 during trading on Thursday, hitting $112.40. 7,869,249 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,279,919. The company has a market cap of $42.19 billion, a PE ratio of 74.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Vertiv has a fifty-two week low of $55.00 and a fifty-two week high of $155.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $126.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VRT

Read More