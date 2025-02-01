BeWhere (CVE:BEW) Shares Up 1.4% – Time to Buy?

BeWhere Holdings Inc. (CVE:BEW – Get Free Report) shares traded up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.72 and last traded at C$0.72. 83,261 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 94% from the average session volume of 42,915 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.71.

BeWhere Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.72 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.44. The stock has a market cap of C$61.90 million, a PE ratio of 35.50 and a beta of 0.88.

About BeWhere

(Get Free Report)

BeWhere Holdings Inc, an industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) solutions company, designs, manufactures, and sells hardware with sensors and software applications to track real-time information on fixed and movable assets. The company develops mobile applications, middle-ware, and cloud-based solutions that stand-alone or that can be integrated with existing software.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BeWhere Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BeWhere and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.