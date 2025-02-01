BeWhere (CVE:BEW) Shares Up 1.4% – Time to Buy?

BeWhere Holdings Inc. (CVE:BEW – Get Free Report) shares traded up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.72 and last traded at C$0.72. 83,261 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 94% from the average session volume of 42,915 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.71.
The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.72 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.44. The stock has a market cap of C$61.90 million, a PE ratio of 35.50 and a beta of 0.88.
BeWhere Holdings Inc, an industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) solutions company, designs, manufactures, and sells hardware with sensors and software applications to track real-time information on fixed and movable assets. The company develops mobile applications, middle-ware, and cloud-based solutions that stand-alone or that can be integrated with existing software.
