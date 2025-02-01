BeyondSpring Inc. Enters into Preferred Share Purchase Agreement with SEED Therapeutics Inc.

BeyondSpring Inc. recently announced that it has entered into a Preferred Share Purchase Agreement with Winning View Investment Limited, FULL TECH CORPORATE DEVELOPMENT LIMITED, and Mapfil Investment Limited to sell 8,333,637 Series A-1 Preferred Shares of SEED Therapeutics Inc. The aggregate purchase price for these shares amounts to around $35.4 million, at a price of $4.25 per share.

Under the terms of the agreement, Winning View Investment Limited will purchase 4,166,818 shares, FULL TECH CORPORATE DEVELOPMENT LIMITED will purchase 1,388,940 shares, and Mapfil Investment Limited will purchase 2,777,879 shares. The purchase will occur in installments over multiple dates spanning from February 24, 2025, to December 15, 2026.

The closing of each installment is subject to specific conditions, with regulatory approvals not being required for the transactions. The Purchase Agreements also include customary representations, warranties, and termination rights for both the Company and the Buyers.

Upon completion of each closing, BeyondSpring Inc. entities are expected to own approximately 41.02%, 28.02%, and 14.37% of the outstanding equity interest in SEED on an as-converted basis, excluding any shares reserved under an employee stock ownership plan.

A press release was issued on January 28, 2025, to publicly announce these transactions. The agreements and transactions are subject to risks and uncertainties outlined in the cautionary statement concerning forward-looking statements included in the Current Report on Form 8-K.

The Company does not guarantee future performance, and actual results could vary due to numerous factors, as discussed in their Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2023. BeyondSpring Inc. undertakes not to update forward-looking statements except as necessary by law.

This Current Report does not constitute an offer or solicitation and only serves informational purposes. Detailed information on the agreements and transactions can be found in the Exhibits filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The Company has duly caused this report to be signed by Lan Huang, Chairperson, and Chief Executive Officer, on January 28, 2025.

