Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) vs. Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA) Critical Analysis

Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) and Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Biodesix has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sera Prognostics has a beta of 0.86, meaning that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

21.0% of Biodesix shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.6% of Sera Prognostics shares are owned by institutional investors. 69.2% of Biodesix shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.8% of Sera Prognostics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Biodesix $49.09 million 3.05 -$52.15 million ($0.39) -2.64 Sera Prognostics $94,000.00 2,324.52 -$36.24 million ($0.99) -6.54

This table compares Biodesix and Sera Prognostics”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Sera Prognostics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Biodesix. Sera Prognostics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Biodesix, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Biodesix and Sera Prognostics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biodesix -66.84% -275.79% -43.05% Sera Prognostics N/A -51.73% -36.94%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Biodesix and Sera Prognostics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Biodesix 0 0 5 0 3.00 Sera Prognostics 0 0 1 0 3.00

Biodesix currently has a consensus target price of $3.06, suggesting a potential upside of 197.09%. Given Biodesix’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Biodesix is more favorable than Sera Prognostics.

Summary

Biodesix beats Sera Prognostics on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Biodesix

Biodesix, Inc. operates as a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based lung tests, including Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests, together marketed as part of Nodify Lung Nodule Risk Assessment testing strategy, to assess the risk of lung cancer and help in identifying the appropriate treatment pathway and help physicians in reclassifying risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules. It also provides GeneStrat ddPCR and NGS, and VeriStrat tests, which are used in the diagnosis of lung cancer to measure the presence of mutations in the tumor and the state of the patient's immune system to establish the patient's prognosis and help guide treatment decisions. In addition, the company, through its partnership with Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., provides Bio-Rad SARS-CoV-2 ddPCR, a COVID-19 Test under Biodesix WorkSafe testing program; and Platelia SARS-CoV-2 Total Ab test, an antibody test for detecting a B-cell immune response to SARS-CoV-2 that indicate recent or prior infection. Further, it offers diagnostic and clinical research, as well as clinical trial testing services to biopharmaceutical companies; and discovers, develops, and commercializes companion diagnostics. The company was formerly known as Elston Technologies, Inc. and as changed to Biodesix, Inc. in 2006. Biodesix, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Louisville, Colorado.

About Sera Prognostics

Sera Prognostics, Inc., a women's health diagnostic company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biomarker tests for improving pregnancy outcomes in the United States. The company develops PreTRM test, a blood-based biomarker test to predict the risk of spontaneous preterm birth in singleton pregnancies. It is also developing a portfolio of product candidates for various pregnancy-related conditions, including preterm birth, preeclampsia, molecular time-to-birth, predictive analytics, gestational diabetes mellitus, fetal growth restriction, stillbirth, and postpartum depression. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

