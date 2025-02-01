Bitcoin Stocks To Watch Now – January 31st

iShares Bitcoin Trust, MARA, Riot Platforms, Cipher Mining, TeraWulf, CleanSpark, and Core Scientific are the seven Bitcoin stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Bitcoin stocks refer to publicly traded companies that have direct or indirect exposure to the cryptocurrency market, either through mining, holding, or investing in Bitcoin. These stocks provide investors with an alternative way to gain exposure to the potential growth or volatility of the cryptocurrency market without directly owning or trading Bitcoin itself. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Bitcoin stocks within the last several days.

iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT)

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

IBIT stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.75. The company had a trading volume of 12,100,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,637,805. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a 52 week low of $24.13 and a 52 week high of $61.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.02.

MARA (MARA)

Shares of NASDAQ:MARA traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.97. The stock had a trading volume of 13,097,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,269,582. The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.08. MARA has a 12 month low of $13.16 and a 12 month high of $34.09. The company has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 5.76.

Riot Platforms (RIOT)

Riot Platforms, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a bitcoin mining company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Bitcoin Mining, Data Center Hosting, and Engineering. It also provides co-location services for institutional-scale bitcoin mining companies; critical infrastructure and workforce for institutional-scale miners to deploy and operate their miners; operation of data centers; and maintenance/management of computing capacity.

Shares of RIOT traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.19. The stock had a trading volume of 15,630,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,694,941. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.19. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 28.33 and a beta of 4.22. Riot Platforms has a one year low of $6.36 and a one year high of $18.36.

Cipher Mining (CIFR)

Cipher Mining stock traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.73. 27,892,547 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,614,027. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.27 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. Cipher Mining has a 52 week low of $2.40 and a 52 week high of $7.99.

TeraWulf (WULF)

Shares of WULF traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,563,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,673,500. TeraWulf has a 1-year low of $1.55 and a 1-year high of $9.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.56.

CleanSpark (CLSK)

CleanSpark, Inc. operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc. and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc.

CleanSpark stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.92. 8,187,897 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,107,869. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.91. CleanSpark has a fifty-two week low of $7.64 and a fifty-two week high of $24.72. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.82 and a beta of 4.26.

Core Scientific (CORZ)

Core Scientific, Inc. provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

Shares of CORZ traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.76. The company had a trading volume of 5,997,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,602,147. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.25 and a 200-day moving average of $13.02. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.36. Core Scientific has a 12 month low of $2.61 and a 12 month high of $18.63.

