Black Hawk Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BKHA) Short Interest Update

Black Hawk Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BKHA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decrease of 22.6% from the December 31st total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Black Hawk Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of BKHA stock opened at $10.43 on Friday. Black Hawk Acquisition has a 1 year low of $10.09 and a 1 year high of $10.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Black Hawk Acquisition

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Black Hawk Acquisition by 25.0% in the third quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 314,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,225,000 after buying an additional 63,015 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Black Hawk Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $4,486,000. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Black Hawk Acquisition by 66.2% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 76,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 30,400 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Black Hawk Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $737,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Black Hawk Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $1,309,000.

Black Hawk Acquisition Company Profile

Black Hawk Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in Danville, California.

