Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) Given Consensus Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Reduce” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.30.

BLMN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Raymond James downgraded Bloomin’ Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 target price (down previously from $19.00) on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Bloomin’ Brands in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “sell” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company.

Bloomin’ Brands Stock Performance

NASDAQ BLMN opened at $12.56 on Monday. Bloomin’ Brands has a 1-year low of $11.03 and a 1-year high of $30.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.41 and a 200-day moving average of $15.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.17 and a beta of 1.97.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a positive return on equity of 62.18% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bloomin’ Brands will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 6.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,733 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 5,752 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,553,719 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $49,105,000 after purchasing an additional 16,878 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 8.7% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 13,567 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the second quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 304,872 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,863,000 after buying an additional 59,353 shares during the last quarter.

About Bloomin’ Brands

(Get Free Report

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

