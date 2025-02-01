Blossom Wealth Management Has $1.09 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Blossom Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,786 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust makes up 2.1% of Blossom Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Blossom Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $95,801,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 9.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,217,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $557,498,000 after acquiring an additional 981,362 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 6,538.7% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 682,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,808,000 after purchasing an additional 672,568 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 10,279.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 672,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,128,000 after purchasing an additional 666,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,169,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU opened at $52.87 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $37.53 and a 12 month high of $53.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.15.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

