Boeing (NYSE:BA) Price Target Raised to $217.00

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Free Report) had its price objective raised by UBS Group from $208.00 to $217.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the aircraft producer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Boeing from $209.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Boeing from $85.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.00.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of BA opened at $176.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $168.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.37. The company has a market cap of $108.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.62 and a beta of 1.52. Boeing has a 52-week low of $137.03 and a 52-week high of $214.63.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($5.90) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.60) by ($4.30). During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.47) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Boeing will post -1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boeing

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chaney Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Boeing by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Chaney Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,870 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 10,608 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,878,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 562 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Boeing by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,709 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterneck Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 2,992 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

