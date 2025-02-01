Boit C F David Sells 733 Shares of Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

Boit C F David reduced its position in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 53.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 733 shares during the period. Boit C F David’s holdings in Veralto were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Veralto by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 4,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Veralto by 123.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Veralto during the 2nd quarter valued at about $415,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veralto in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,792,000. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Veralto during the third quarter valued at $206,000. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Veralto in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Veralto from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Veralto from $117.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Veralto from $118.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.18.

Veralto Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VLTO opened at $103.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.59 billion, a PE ratio of 31.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $103.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.24. Veralto Co. has a 1 year low of $75.05 and a 1 year high of $115.00.

Veralto Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a positive change from Veralto’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. Veralto’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.58%.

Veralto Profile

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

