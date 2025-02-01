Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The business services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.07, Zacks reports. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 69.67% and a net margin of 7.25%. Booz Allen Hamilton updated its FY 2025 guidance to 6.250-6.400 EPS.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Up 0.3 %

Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $129.31 on Friday. Booz Allen Hamilton has a fifty-two week low of $121.02 and a fifty-two week high of $190.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $135.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.55.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BAH shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $185.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 22nd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $177.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays raised Booz Allen Hamilton from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.78.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

(Get Free Report)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.