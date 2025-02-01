Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The business services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.07, Zacks reports. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 69.67% and a net margin of 7.25%. Booz Allen Hamilton updated its FY 2025 guidance to 6.250-6.400 EPS.
Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Up 0.3 %
Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $129.31 on Friday. Booz Allen Hamilton has a fifty-two week low of $121.02 and a fifty-two week high of $190.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $135.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.55.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BAH shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $185.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 22nd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $177.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays raised Booz Allen Hamilton from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.78.
About Booz Allen Hamilton
Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.
