Borders & Southern Petroleum (LON:BOR) Shares Up 10.2% – Time to Buy?

Borders & Southern Petroleum plc (LON:BOR – Get Free Report) was up 10.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 5 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.94 ($0.06). Approximately 4,017,020 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 4,673,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.48 ($0.06).

Borders & Southern Petroleum Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.00, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a current ratio of 13.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2.32. The stock has a market cap of £41.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.00 and a beta of -0.41.

Borders & Southern Petroleum Company Profile

Borders & Southern Petroleum plc operates as an independent oil and gas exploration company in the Falkland Islands. The company is involved in the exploration and appraisal of hydrocarbons. It holds a 100% interest in three production licenses covering an area of approximately 10,000 square kilometers located approximately 150 kilometers south-east of the Falkland Islands.

