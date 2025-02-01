Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Wedbush

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wedbush from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

BXP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Boston Properties from $93.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Compass Point raised Boston Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Boston Properties from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Boston Properties from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.23.

BXP stock opened at $73.11 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.88 and a 200-day moving average of $76.62. The company has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 731.12, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.18. Boston Properties has a twelve month low of $56.46 and a twelve month high of $90.11. The company has a quick ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $1.28. Boston Properties had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 3.86%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Boston Properties will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 212.1% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 5,025.0% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Boston Properties by 61.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $116,000. Institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

