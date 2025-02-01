Boston Sand & Gravel (OTC:BSND) Shares Down 1.1% – What’s Next?

Boston Sand & Gravel Co. (OTC:BSND – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $815.00 and last traded at $815.00. 64 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 83 shares. The stock had previously closed at $824.00.

Boston Sand & Gravel Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $812.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $807.19.

Boston Sand & Gravel Company Profile

Boston Sand & Gravel Co provides ready mixed concrete and aggregate products to the construction and landscaping industries in southeastern New England. The company offers ready mix concrete that include specialty mixes for winter concrete, slurry walls, and drilled shafts, as well as sand and aggregate, concrete blocks, and green products.

