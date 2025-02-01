Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07, Zacks reports. Bread Financial had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 13.33%.

Bread Financial Price Performance

Bread Financial stock opened at $63.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Bread Financial has a 52 week low of $32.10 and a 52 week high of $66.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.64.

Bread Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BFH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Bread Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Bread Financial from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Barclays increased their target price on Bread Financial from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Compass Point lifted their price objective on Bread Financial from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on Bread Financial from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.69.

Bread Financial Company Profile

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

