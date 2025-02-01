Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGF) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGF – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.43 and traded as high as $61.18. Brenntag shares last traded at $61.18, with a volume of 148 shares changing hands.

Brenntag Trading Up 6.9 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.17.

Brenntag Company Profile

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Germany, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling.

