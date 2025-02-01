Brett Schulman Sells 2,936 Shares of CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA) Stock

CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) CEO Brett Schulman sold 2,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.39, for a total value of $365,209.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 773,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,207,330.87. The trade was a 0.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Brett Schulman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CAVA Group alerts:

On Tuesday, January 21st, Brett Schulman sold 20,564 shares of CAVA Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.18, for a total transaction of $2,450,817.52.

CAVA Group Price Performance

CAVA Group stock opened at $134.92 on Friday. CAVA Group, Inc. has a one year low of $46.56 and a one year high of $172.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $125.06 and its 200 day moving average is $119.91. The firm has a market cap of $15.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 293.31 and a beta of 3.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CAVA Group ( NYSE:CAVA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. CAVA Group had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 5.88%. The company had revenue of $243.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. CAVA Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that CAVA Group, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CAVA shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of CAVA Group from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of CAVA Group from $100.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of CAVA Group in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of CAVA Group from $125.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of CAVA Group from $118.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.13.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CAVA

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAVA. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of CAVA Group by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,485,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,621,000 after acquiring an additional 29,668 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in CAVA Group by 36,658.7% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,461,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,683,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455,035 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in CAVA Group by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,210,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,820,000 after purchasing an additional 321,800 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in CAVA Group by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,358,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,219,000 after purchasing an additional 19,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in CAVA Group by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,267,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,959,000 after purchasing an additional 316,514 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

About CAVA Group

(Get Free Report)

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CAVA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAVA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.