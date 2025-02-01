Brewster Financial Planning LLC Has $17.32 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Brewster Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 231,817 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,638 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF comprises 13.1% of Brewster Financial Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Brewster Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $17,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BIV. True Link Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,952,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,402,000 after purchasing an additional 245,701 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,868,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,153,000 after buying an additional 139,780 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 38.5% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,037,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,087,000 after acquiring an additional 844,917 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 59.0% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,610,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,203,000 after acquiring an additional 597,770 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 7.5% in the third quarter. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,375,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,817,000 after acquiring an additional 96,482 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $75.19 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $72.95 and a 1-year high of $78.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.2531 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

