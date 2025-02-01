Brewster Financial Planning LLC Has $627,000 Position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Brewster Financial Planning LLC decreased its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 846 shares during the period. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up 0.5% of Brewster Financial Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Brewster Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 27,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,203,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,925,000 after acquiring an additional 278,253 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 955,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,763,000 after purchasing an additional 46,371 shares during the last quarter. Core Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,290,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,943,000 after purchasing an additional 27,661 shares during the period. Finally, M Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $944,000.

Get Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFAX stock opened at $25.52 on Friday. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $23.68 and a 52-week high of $27.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.77. The stock has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.82.

About Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.