BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG) Price Target Raised to $30.00

BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG – Free Report) had its price target boosted by UBS Group from $22.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of BrightSpring Health Services from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of BrightSpring Health Services from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. CJS Securities began coverage on shares of BrightSpring Health Services in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research upped their target price on BrightSpring Health Services from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on BrightSpring Health Services from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.42.

BrightSpring Health Services Stock Performance

Shares of BTSG stock opened at $23.60 on Wednesday. BrightSpring Health Services has a 12-month low of $7.85 and a 12-month high of $24.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion and a PE ratio of -90.77.

BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. BrightSpring Health Services had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that BrightSpring Health Services will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of BrightSpring Health Services

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of BrightSpring Health Services by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its position in BrightSpring Health Services by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 66,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 19,120 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in BrightSpring Health Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of BrightSpring Health Services by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 12,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of BrightSpring Health Services by 275.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 163,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,402,000 after buying an additional 120,005 shares during the period.

BrightSpring Health Services Company Profile

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc operates a home and community-based healthcare services platform in the United States. The company's platform focuses on delivering pharmacy and provider services, including clinical and supportive care in home and community settings to Medicare, Medicaid, and insured populations.

