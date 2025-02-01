Brio Consultants LLC Cuts Stock Position in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV)

Brio Consultants LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV – Free Report) by 19.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 192,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,988 shares during the period. Brio Consultants LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF were worth $4,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $405,000. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $545,000. Choice Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Choice Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 477,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,184,000 after acquiring an additional 16,426 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC now owns 59,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 102.9% in the 4th quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 22,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 11,585 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of EELV opened at $23.96 on Friday. Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $23.06 and a 52-week high of $26.48. The stock has a market cap of $449.25 million, a PE ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.65.

Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (EELV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of emerging markets firms. EELV was launched on Jan 13, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

