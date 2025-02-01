Brio Consultants LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Brio Consultants LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 16.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,240 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,396 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Brio Consultants LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Brio Consultants LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $5,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 13,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 38,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. SimpliFi Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. SimpliFi Inc. now owns 6,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 25,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 3,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock opened at $60.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.58. The stock has a market cap of $77.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $56.48 and a 1-year high of $65.52.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $1.0049 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.60%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

