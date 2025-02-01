Brio Consultants LLC Has $2.30 Million Stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Brio Consultants LLC reduced its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 37,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,873 shares during the quarter. Brio Consultants LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $2,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HF Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 98,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 7.6% during the third quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 73,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,637,000 after purchasing an additional 5,254 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 11,634 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 379,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,812,000 after buying an additional 5,174 shares during the period.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DGRO opened at $63.47 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.04. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.31 and a fifty-two week high of $65.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

