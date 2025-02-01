Brio Consultants LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Brio Consultants LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 22.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,704 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Brio Consultants LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $2,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2,942.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 235.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 131.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $59,000.

NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $50.13 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $49.49 and a 12-month high of $51.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.54.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.1317 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

