Brio Consultants LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB)

Brio Consultants LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 442,636 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,815 shares during the quarter. Hartford Total Return Bond ETF comprises about 2.3% of Brio Consultants LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Brio Consultants LLC’s holdings in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF were worth $14,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HTRB. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 93,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,269,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Strid Group LLC grew its position in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 155,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,447,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 208,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,275,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter.

Get Hartford Total Return Bond ETF alerts:

Hartford Total Return Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of HTRB opened at $33.41 on Friday. Hartford Total Return Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.67 and a fifty-two week high of $35.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.12.

Hartford Total Return Bond ETF Company Profile

The Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (HTRB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a wide array of global fixed income instruments considered attractive from a total-return perspective, with current income as a secondary goal.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Total Return Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Total Return Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.