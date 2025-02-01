Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Cibc World Market Inc.

Cibc World Market Inc. cut its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 20.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 299,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 75,551 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $16,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter worth $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1,168.1% during the third quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Down 0.5 %

BMY stock opened at $58.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.45. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $39.35 and a 52 week high of $61.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.26 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 11.94% and a negative net margin of 15.30%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -69.08%.

Insider Transactions at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In related news, SVP Phil M. Holzer sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total transaction of $38,934.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $654,091.20. The trade was a 5.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BMY. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, November 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.60.

Read Our Latest Report on BMY

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.