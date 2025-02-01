British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) Reaches New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 3,185 ($39.47) and last traded at GBX 3,171 ($39.30), with a volume of 7446890 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,173 ($39.32).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($34.70) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Thursday, December 12th.

British American Tobacco Trading Up 0.6 %

British American Tobacco Increases Dividend

The company has a market cap of £70.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -513.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.14, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,961.36 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,815.61.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 19th will be issued a GBX 58.88 ($0.73) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th. This is an increase from British American Tobacco’s previous dividend of $57.72. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio is presently -3,794.21%.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

BAT was founded in 1902 and was first listed on the London Stock Exchange in 1912. A constituent of the FTSE 100 since its creation in 1984, we have evolved, becoming the only truly global company in our sector.

BAT is transforming and is well positioned with a global footprint and multi-category portfolio.

