Brokerages Set SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC) Target Price at $168.50

Shares of SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the five research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $168.50.

Several research firms have weighed in on SPXC. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of SPX Technologies from $164.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Sidoti lowered SPX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $187.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on SPX Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $199.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of SPXC stock opened at $148.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.30. SPX Technologies has a 1-year low of $100.59 and a 1-year high of $183.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.49.

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $483.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $501.02 million. SPX Technologies had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 9.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SPX Technologies will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPXC. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SPX Technologies by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 92,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,448,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPX Technologies by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPX Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $331,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of SPX Technologies by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of SPX Technologies by 123.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers, heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

