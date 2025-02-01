Brokerages Set Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Price Target at $37.55

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.36.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VSCO. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st.

VSCO stock opened at $36.22 on Friday. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 1-year low of $15.12 and a 1-year high of $48.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 2.14.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 44.74%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.86) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VSCO. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 26,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $311,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 381,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,798,000 after buying an additional 11,909 shares in the last quarter. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,435,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $2,399,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

Victoria’s Secret & Co operates as a lingerie, clothing and beauty retailer. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, pajamas, sleep, sport and swim apparel, and beauty products. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Reynoldsburg, OH.

