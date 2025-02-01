Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPP) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.41

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 30th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.4063 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd.

Brookfield Property Partners Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of BPYPP stock opened at $15.15 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.58. Brookfield Property Partners has a 12-month low of $12.95 and a 12-month high of $18.20.

Brookfield Property Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. We own and operate iconic properties in the world's major markets, and our global portfolio includes office, retail, multifamily, logistics, hospitality, triple net lease, manufactured housing and student housing.

