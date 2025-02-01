Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPP) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.41

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 30th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.4063 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd.
Brookfield Property Partners Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of BPYPP stock opened at $15.15 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.58. Brookfield Property Partners has a 12-month low of $12.95 and a 12-month high of $18.20.
Brookfield Property Partners Company Profile
