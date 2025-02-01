Brown Financial Advisory Lowers Position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Brown Financial Advisory cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of Brown Financial Advisory’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Brown Financial Advisory’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF were worth $508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Landmark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Epiq Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 35,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF stock opened at $57.84 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.45 and a 200 day moving average of $59.31. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $49.12 and a 12 month high of $63.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 0.97.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Profile

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

