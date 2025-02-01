BTU Metals (CVE:BTU) Stock Price Up 20% – Here’s Why

BTU Metals Corp. (CVE:BTU – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 20% during trading on Saturday . The stock traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 379,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 141% from the average session volume of 157,741 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

BTU Metals Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 26.91, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.03. The stock has a market cap of C$4.46 million, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.81.

About BTU Metals

BTU Metals Corp. engages in the identification, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada and Ireland. It explores for gold deposits. The company was formerly known as BTU Capital Corp. and changed its name to BTU Metals Corp. in August 2017. BTU Metals Corp. was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

