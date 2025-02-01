Buffalo Coal (CVE:BUF) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Buffalo Coal Corp. (CVE:BUF – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.01 and traded as low as C$0.01. Buffalo Coal shares last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 26,000 shares.
Buffalo Coal Trading Up 100.0 %
The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.37 million, a P/E ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.01 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.01.
About Buffalo Coal
Buffalo Coal Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a coal mining company in South Africa. It primarily focuses on the Aviemore anthracite mine covering an area of approximately 5,513 hectares and Magdalena mine covering an area of approximately 1,844 hectares located in the Kwa-Zulu, Natal Province of South Africa.
