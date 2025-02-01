Burcon NutraScience (TSE:BU) Shares Up 5.6% – Here’s Why

Burcon NutraScience Co. (TSE:BU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BUR) shot up 5.6% during trading on Saturday . The company traded as high as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10. 254,271 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 182% from the average session volume of 90,183 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.
Burcon NutraScience Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of C$13.50 million, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 2.90.
Burcon NutraScience Company Profile
Burcon NutraScience Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops plant proteins and ingredients for use in the food and beverage industries in Canada. The company offers Peazazz and Peazac, a pea protein for use in dairy alternatives, ready-to-drink beverages, dry blended beverages, bars, baked goods, and meat substitute products.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Burcon NutraScience
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Nebius Group: Market Overreaction or Real AI Disruption?
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- The Best Way to Invest in Gold Is…
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Why Nike Stock Could Be 2025’s Top Comeback Play
Receive News & Ratings for Burcon NutraScience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burcon NutraScience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.