Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Monday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $320.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $332.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.50.

Shares of CDNS opened at $297.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $305.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $284.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.63 billion, a PE ratio of 78.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.04. Cadence Design Systems has a 52-week low of $241.29 and a 52-week high of $328.99.

In other news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total transaction of $199,023.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 60,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,512,553.59. The trade was a 1.06 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 5,920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.04, for a total transaction of $1,799,916.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,874 shares in the company, valued at $16,987,930.96. This represents a 9.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 107,766 shares of company stock valued at $33,348,867. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDNS. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,767,965 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $689,472,000 after purchasing an additional 572,251 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 33.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,021,494 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $547,886,000 after buying an additional 501,833 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth $148,594,000. Meridiem Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the third quarter worth $129,285,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,010,251 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,406,760,000 after acquiring an additional 404,076 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

