Calton & Associates Inc. Acquires New Position in Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS)

Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 10,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Needham Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Unisys by 7.9% during the third quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 5,250,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,820,000 after acquiring an additional 385,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Unisys by 1.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,326,509 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,215,000 after purchasing an additional 38,572 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Unisys by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,612,970 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,162,000 after purchasing an additional 188,630 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unisys by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,549,653 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,804,000 after purchasing an additional 10,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Unisys by 67.2% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 365,589 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,077,000 after buying an additional 146,899 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Unisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th.

Unisys Stock Down 1.7 %

Unisys stock opened at $6.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.19. Unisys Co. has a 52-week low of $3.32 and a 52-week high of $8.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $461.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.79.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $497.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.50 million. Unisys had a negative return on equity of 27.42% and a negative net margin of 19.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Unisys Co. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Unisys Profile

Unisys Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Digital Workplace Solutions (DWS); Cloud, Applications & Infrastructure Solutions (CA&I); and Enterprise Computing Solutions.

