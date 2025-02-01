Calton & Associates Inc. Makes New $209,000 Investment in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID)

Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 11,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morton Capital Management LLC CA raised its holdings in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 140.2% during the 4th quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA now owns 263,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,818,000 after buying an additional 153,585 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF in the second quarter valued at about $2,324,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 495.5% during the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 124,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after acquiring an additional 103,282 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 653.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 101,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 88,310 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 67.3% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 197,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,539,000 after purchasing an additional 79,456 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.28% of the company’s stock.

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Price Performance

PID opened at $18.97 on Friday. Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF has a one year low of $17.28 and a one year high of $19.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $834.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 0.94.

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.0926 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

The Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (PID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of foreign securities with high dividend growth. PID was launched on Sep 15, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

