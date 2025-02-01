Calton & Associates Inc. Sells 489 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Calton & Associates Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 18.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 489 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 33.3% during the third quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Unionview LLC raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Unionview LLC now owns 11,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. CMG Global Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. CMG Global Holdings LLC now owns 17,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

DVY stock opened at $134.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $135.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.58. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $112.42 and a 1-year high of $144.09.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $1.3164 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

