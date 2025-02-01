Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB) Holdings Lowered by Swedbank AB

Swedbank AB cut its stake in Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 346,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,979 shares during the period. Swedbank AB’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $14,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CPB. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in Campbell Soup in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Trading Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ CPB opened at $38.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Campbell Soup has a 1-year low of $37.61 and a 1-year high of $52.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.82. The company has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a PE ratio of 21.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.19.

Campbell Soup Increases Dividend

Campbell Soup ( NASDAQ:CPB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.02. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 23.79% and a net margin of 5.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a positive change from Campbell Soup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is 85.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CPB shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Campbell Soup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $47.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.17.

Insider Activity

In other Campbell Soup news, EVP Anthony Sanzio sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total transaction of $83,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $693,486.90. This represents a 10.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 20.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Campbell Soup Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

