Canaccord Genuity Group Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) Stock

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Canaccord Genuity Group from $2.00 to $2.50 in a report published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Kopin in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kopin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.63.

Get Kopin alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on KOPN

Kopin Stock Performance

KOPN opened at $1.74 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.31 million, a PE ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 2.71. Kopin has a 52 week low of $0.56 and a 52 week high of $2.82.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. Kopin had a negative return on equity of 165.86% and a negative net margin of 109.38%. The business had revenue of $13.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Kopin will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Kopin

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KOPN. O Connor Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Kopin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Kopin in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Kopin by 101,059.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 57,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 57,604 shares during the period. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kopin during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kopin in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. 30.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kopin Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kopin Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invents, develops, manufactures, and sells microdisplays, subassemblies, and related components for defense, enterprise, industrial, and consumer products in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, microLED display technologies, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, and optical lenses; and head-mounted and hand-held VR products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kopin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kopin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.