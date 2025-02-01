Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Shares Bought by Factory Mutual Insurance Co.

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. raised its stake in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 649,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,200 shares during the period. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $20,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $13,700,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 296,424 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,151,000 after purchasing an additional 17,694 shares during the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 226.0% in the 3rd quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 1,549,610 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $51,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,199 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 112.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 453,393 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $15,057,000 after purchasing an additional 240,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Anson Funds Management LP now owns 100,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,321,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.03% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:CNQ opened at $30.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.71. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a twelve month low of $29.23 and a twelve month high of $41.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $7.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.40 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 20.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Desjardins upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

