Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB.PD) Sets New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB.PD – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$27.66 and last traded at C$27.70, with a volume of 250 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$27.60.
Canadian Western Bank Trading Up 0.4 %
The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$27.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$26.98.
Canadian Western Bank Company Profile
Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, US dollar, chequing, flex notice, organization, business trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, equipment financing and leasing, aviation financing, and dealership financing products; agriculture lending products and AgriInvest savings account; variable and fixed rate mortgages; line of credit; registered retirement savings plan, consolidation, and vehicle loans; and credit cards.
